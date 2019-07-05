Keep KLFY TV 10

Early Thursday morning, DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse blacked out KLFY TV 10 to local subscribers.

Our programming was cut off despite an offer by Nexstar, our parent company, to an unconditional extension of the existing distribution agreement to August 2.

This means Direct TV and U-Verse customers will no longer receive popular KLFY TV 10 programming including 60 Minutes, Big Brother, The Price is Right and Young and the Restless.

All of our programming is still available free with an over the air antenna, on the CBS Local App and all KLFY newscasts are live streamed on KLFY.com.

To have your service restored call Direct TV and AT&T U-Verse at 800-288-2020 and tell them to bring back KLFY TV 10. Thank you for your patience and understanding.