A Kaplan man faces attempted first-degree murder charges, after police said he fired multiple rounds inside a home.

It happened before dawn Friday (Aug. 9) in the 400 block of Kruitshnitt Avenue in Morse.

Police say 21-year-old Alex George fired the shots from a vehicle and fled the scene.

He was apprehended and booked into the Acadia Parish jail with no bond.

No injuries were reported.