South June Drive near its intersection with Jessica Street in Lafayette has a heavy police presence Sunday evening.

We have just learned that officers are responding to a shooting inside a home in the 100 block of S. June Drive.

Police have confirmed that a juvenile girl was shot, and is listed in critical condition, at a local hospital.

One suspect has been taken into custody, Corporal Bridgette Dugas said.

This is breaking news. We have a crew enroute to the scene.