Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Judson Walsh Bridge construction officially underway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Construction on the Judson Walsh Bridge is officially underway.

The bridge was closed indefinitely in the Fall of 2018 after an inspection showed it was severely eroded.

Machines have finally touched down, replacing pieces of the old eroded structure.

“It’s a crossover, but also a major artery for that particular area. It’s exciting. We’re looking forward to the opening of this,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor.

Sitting between I-49 and LA-182,  it’s a gateway to Opelousas High School. The bridge closure forced residents, ambulances and school buses to find detours.

“It did cause some inconveniences If you think about the school board and the 30 plus busses that go to this school each and every day. There were some great joy and excitement for them to know that this project is being expedited forward,” said Alsandor.

It came with a one-million-dollar price tag and collective effort from parish and state officials. “Before the contract was able to come in from the state and get the work done, locals had to come in and remove power lines and gas lines away from that area. Here we are, the works getting done,” said State Representative of District 4 Dustin Miller.

It will be structured differently, last longer and allow trucks and first responders to cross. “It’s going to be removed entirely. We have a new configuration bridge there. It’s a box-open bridge,” said Alsandor. “This bridge will put a boost to that community and those particular citizens in that area,” he added.

The expected completion date is in Spring 2020. In the meantime, officials advise drivers to avoid the construction area. 




Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories