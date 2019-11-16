Judson Walsh Bridge construction officially underway

Construction on the Judson Walsh Bridge is officially underway.

The bridge was closed indefinitely in the Fall of 2018 after an inspection showed it was severely eroded.

Machines have finally touched down, replacing pieces of the old eroded structure.



“It’s a crossover, but also a major artery for that particular area. It’s exciting. We’re looking forward to the opening of this,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor.

Sitting between I-49 and LA-182, it’s a gateway to Opelousas High School. The bridge closure forced residents, ambulances and school buses to find detours.

“It did cause some inconveniences If you think about the school board and the 30 plus busses that go to this school each and every day. There were some great joy and excitement for them to know that this project is being expedited forward,” said Alsandor.

It came with a one-million-dollar price tag and collective effort from parish and state officials. “Before the contract was able to come in from the state and get the work done, locals had to come in and remove power lines and gas lines away from that area. Here we are, the works getting done,” said State Representative of District 4 Dustin Miller.

It will be structured differently, last longer and allow trucks and first responders to cross. “It’s going to be removed entirely. We have a new configuration bridge there. It’s a box-open bridge,” said Alsandor. “This bridge will put a boost to that community and those particular citizens in that area,” he added.

The expected completion date is in Spring 2020. In the meantime, officials advise drivers to avoid the construction area.







