Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Witnesses react to NFAC’s Arrival in Lafayette
Video
Trump coronavirus: What COVID-19 treatment is the president receiving?
Video
New Iberia Police investigating shooting on Ann St.
Video
Iberia Parish bars open this weekend for the first time in months
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Josey’s Goods at Farmers Market at Moncus Park
News
Posted:
Oct 3, 2020 / 06:44 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2020 / 06:44 AM CDT
Local News
Witnesses react to NFAC’s Arrival in Lafayette
Video
New Iberia Police investigating shooting on Ann St.
Video
Iberia Parish bars open this weekend for the first time in months
Video
LPSO: Be aware of firearm-free zones ahead of protest in Lafayette
Video
LPSS to remain in Phase 2 until the end of the current grading period
Patterson woman arrested for allegedly setting vehicle on fire next to home
Abbeville Police looking for missing 17-year-old boy last seen Sept. 16
Lafayette Fire Department reminds residents to “Serve up fire safety in the kitchen” for Fire Prevention Week
Lafayette police investigate body found in coulee
Video
Suspect arrested in ongoing narcotics investigation in Iberia Parish
More Local
Trending Stories
Witnesses react to NFAC’s Arrival in Lafayette
Video
LPSO: Be aware of firearm-free zones ahead of protest in Lafayette
Video
What is Regeneron’s antibody cocktail? Here’s what we know about Trump’s treatment
LCG officials, law enforcement address planned demonstration at Parc Sans Souci
Video
Lafayette store sells $800,000 Lotto jackpot-winning ticket
Sidebar