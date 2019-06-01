Johnsonville recalls more than 95,000 pounds of smoked sausage contaminated with plastic

Johnsonville is recalling more than 95,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products that may be contaminated hard green plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13. The following products are subject to recall.

14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the USDA.

The problem was discovered after the company received a complaint from a customer about green hard plastic in the sausage.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products, according to the USDA.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, USDA officials said.

For more information, visit the USDA website.