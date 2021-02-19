Jennings man faces charge commonly referred to as “revenge porn” after stealing explicit images

JENNINGS, La., (KLFY) – 22-year-old Trevor Byrd is sitting in jail after being accused of stealing explicit images off of a woman’s phone and sharing them with other people.

22-year-old Trevor James Byrd is pictured above.

The Jennings Police Department arrested Byrd on Feb. 17. Byrd had a warrant out for his arrest from the incident which happened last May.

The police department said both Byrd and a woman were in the same location. She left, leaving behind her cellphone, and Byrd allegedly unlocked her cellphone and sent himself her explicit images.

According to the police department, Byrd later sent the victim’s explicit images to other people. Byrd is now being charged with nonconsensual disclosure of explicit images.

Byrd is currently being held on a $40,000 bond and if convicted, could face up to two years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

“There’s no way of getting that picture back,” Head of the Louisiana Department of Justice Cyber Crime Unit Corey Bourgeois said. “We hear that all the time, once it’s out there, it’s out there for good and that’s the truth,” he said.

Revenge porn is a common term used to describe this crime — or “sextortion” if threats, harassment, or blackmailing is involved, Bourgeois said.

Bourgeois said these crimes can happen to anyone. “Before you could sometimes escape your past. You could escape some of the dumb things you did, but now there’s this digital footprint that everyone has,” he said.