Jefferson Davis authorities have busy weekend

Jefferson Davis Parish deputies were busy Friday night at the Parish Fair in Jennings.

A disturbance was reported Friday evening when a female reported her ex-boyfriend had grabbed her by the arm and pulled her from the ride yelling at her. Deputies located the suspect, Kaynan Montoe Deshotel, 23, of Jennings and placed him under arrest. He resisted and began cursing deputies loudly at the fairgrounds in the presence of children. Deputies removed him from the fairgrounds and transported him to the parish jail for booking. Deshotel was charged with Domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace with offensive language and resisting an officer. This was Deshotel’s ninth arrest, three which involved domestic abuse. Deshotel is held with no bond.

On Friday deputies were dispatched to 23113 Hwy 383, Iowa for a disturbance. Deputies were advised that an argument began at the residence and during the argument Colby Dale Haigwood, 22, of Iowa, threw a bottle at the television and broke it. Haigwood was arrested and booked for simple criminal damage to property in the parish jail.. He is held with no bond.

On Saturday at 8:30 pm deputies responded to a call at 21259 South Frontage road, Iowa in reference to a disturbance. When deputies arrived the victim stated that she was punched, choked and slapped by her boyfriend. Deputies observed injuries including her busted nose and marks on her neck. Deputies located the boyfriend at a nearby trailer. Marshall Stuart Dorris, 27, of Iowa, was charged with domestic abuse battery with strangulation. Dorris was booked into the parish jail with no bond.