Jeff Davis Parish SO investigates ATV theft

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV vehicle from a home in the Lake Arthur area.

The owner reported the theft occurred sometime between Monday and Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The stolen ATV is a red Honda Pioneer side by side similar to the one in these photos.

(JDPSO)

The vehicle was stolen from 5211 Hwy. 14 in Lake Arthur. If anyone has information on the theft , please contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100.