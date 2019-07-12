JDPSO: Domestic abuse arrest, with child endangerment

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARRISH: On Thursday evening, deputies with the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office, were called out to Lognion Rd. in Iowa, La. for a disturbance.

Upon arrival deputies found a victim with visible marks and lacerations on her body. She was visible shaken and receiving medical attention from local EMT.

An 18-month-old child was present in the room during the altercation.

Her husband, Paul Evans Miller, 63, of Iowa, La. was arested for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Miller was transported and booked in the parish jail with no bond.