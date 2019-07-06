It’s National Fried Chicken Day!

In the United States, July 6th recognizes National Fried Chicken Day. On this day, fried chicken lovers across the country celebrate this American favorite at a nearby restaurant, home, or an outdoor picnic.

Scottish immigrants brought their tradition of deep-frying chicken in fat to the southern United States. After its introduction to the American South, fried chicken soon became a staple. Over time, seasonings and spices were added to enrich the flavor of the chicken.

To celebrate the day there are many deals. Here are some:

Burger King: For a limited time, get a 10-piece order of nuggets for $1.49. Check the fast-food chain’s app for offers including a coupon for free four-piece nuggets with purchase that expires 11:59 p.m. PT July 8.

Church’s Chicken: Find various coupons at www.churchs.com/coupons. The coupons valid through July 28 vary by state.

Cracker Barrel: The chain recently introduced its Southern Fried Chicken Picnic Box, which is designed to serve a family of four and includes 12 pieces of the Southern Fried Chicken, a choice of two country sides and buttermilk biscuits for $33.99.

KFC: Through Sunday, with the purchase of any KFC 10, 12, or 16-piece chicken-on-the-bone meal in restaurants or through Grubhub, get four free limited time only Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits. There’s also free delivery through Sunday on KFC orders placed through Grubhub or Seamless apps or websites. Plus, for a limited time, try KFC’s new Cheetos Sandwich.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen: For a limited time, Popeyes has the $10 Bigger Box, which comes with four pieces of bone-in chicken or six tenders with two regular sides, two biscuits and two apple pies. Also for a limited time, get $5 Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers, which include six boneless wings, choice of one side, a biscuit and dual-dipping side of Parmesan Ranch.