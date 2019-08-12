Breaking News
Iowa man struck by car in late night accident

Authorities are investigating the death of an Iowa man who was struck and killed by a car Sunday night.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Deputies say the accident happened near the intersection of Manchester Road and McCowan Road in Iowa.

Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was traveling westbound on McCown Road when he struck a pedestrian, who was walking in the middle of the roadway.  The pedestrian, Marcus K. Mallet, 37, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation. 

