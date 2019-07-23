Iowa man eludes authorities, now he is wanted for murder

Authorities are searching for an Iowa man wanted for murder.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff deputies are looking for Nathaniel Mitchell, III, 40, 307 Redwood Avenue, Iowa.

Officials say last Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the dead end of D. Williams Road off of Rigmaiden Rd. in DeQuincy in reference to a dead body. When deputies arrived they observed the body of a black male laying on the side of the road. Initially detectives were unable to identify the body by conventional means due to it being severely burned. After DNA testing the victim was identified as Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, Baton Rouge.

During the initial investigation detectives learned Burton had arrived in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday by bus from Baton Rouge and was staying with Mitchell. Detectives believe Burton and Mitchell traveled separately to the DeQuincy area on Wednesday where Burton was subsequently murdered later the same day around noon. Detectives believe he was killed and then badly burned in the same location where his body was found.

fter further investigation, a judged signed an arrest warrant in the amount of $1,000,000 for Mitchell for 2nd degree murder. Detectives learned Mitchell boarded a plane in Lake Charles to St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, July 21; and now consider him a fleeing fugitive.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mitchell is asked to contact Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately at (337) 491-3605 (or call Crime Stoppers at 439-2222 if they wish to remain anonymous).

The investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are likely.