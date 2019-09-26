Investigation ongoing into shots fired incident behind Walmart store in Opelousas

Opelousas Police say there is no new information regarding a shots fired incident behind the Walmart store Tuesday night.

According to police, at approximately 8:50 p.m officers responded to a possible shots fired inside the store on Creswell Lane.

Responding officers arrived to clear the store as it was being evacuated and no injuries were reported by anyone at the scene.

A further investigation led officers to determine that no shots were fired inside the store.

Police say evidence collected indicated that a perpetrator did fire multiple rounds outside of the store that struck an area of the store that was closed for business.

Police are now asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Opelousas Police Dept (337) 948-2500.