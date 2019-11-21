Live Now
Venezuela students blocked in protest march to military base

A woman screams in front a metal screen barrier set by National Police to block a university students’ protest calling on the military to abandon President Nicolas Maduro and join their fight to end the nation’s historic crisis in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — University students in Venezuela have staged a protest calling for an end to President Nicolás Maduro’s rule.

A few hundred students on Thursday marched several blocks from the Central University of Venezuela campus in Caracas, but a National Guard blockade cut short their goal of reaching the city’s main military base.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó has called for sustained demonstrations to pressure Maduro from power. The opposition has failed to create momentum and draw large numbers.

Students are calling on the military to abandon Maduro and join their fight to end the nation’s economic and political crisis.

The march Thursday ended peacefully with student leaders handing a petition to military commanders.

Maduro’s ruling socialist party held its own rival student march.

