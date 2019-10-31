Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

US officials seize $48M worth of cocaine near Puerto Rico

International
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities say they have seized an estimated $48 million worth of cocaine off Puerto Rico’s south coast.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officials interdicted a boat on Thursday that was carrying more than 4,000 pounds (1,900 kilograms) of the drug. It is the biggest such seizure in the region for this fiscal year.

The agency said two men from the Dominican Republic have been detained.

Authorities said the boat was spotted on Wednesday but that officials tracked it until it entered U.S. waters.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar