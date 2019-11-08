Live Now
US mulling sanctions against Serbia over Russia arms deals

International
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s foreign minister has expressed hope that the U.S. won’t introduce sanctions against the Balkan country as he met a U.S. official in charge of embargos against states which purchase weapons from Russia.

Thomas Zerzecki, an envoy for the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, held talks with Serbian officials on Friday, focusing on Russia’s recent rapid arming of Serbia.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said after the talks that Serbia “has nothing to hide” while pursuing its course of military neutrality between Russia and the West.

Zerzecki did not speak, but the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade had previously urged against “transactions with Russia that risk triggering sanctions.”

Serbia remains a key ally of Russia in the Balkans.

