Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UK’s Brexit deal estimated to cost almost $100 billion

International

by: DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A workman sweeps up leaves in front of 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Britons will be heading out to vote in the dark days of December after the House of Commons on Tuesday backed an early national vote that could break the country’s political impasse over Brexit — or turn out to be merely a temporary distraction. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — A respected British think tank slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on Wednesday, concluding that the economy would be 3.5% smaller compared with staying in the European Union.

The study by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research says the agreement would deliver a 70 billion-pound ($90 billion) blow to the U.K. Researchers said that the outlook is clouded by political and economic uncertainty.

“We would not expect economic activity to be boosted by the approval of the government’s proposed Brexit deal,” the group said.

The researchers based their prediction on the assumption that the U.K. would leave the bloc with a free trade agreement with the EU after a transition lasting until 2021 while negotiating new deals with other nations. It said that higher “barriers to goods and services, trade and restrictions to migration,” would force the economy to slow.

As politicians squabble over how and when Britain will leave the EU, Brexit is reshaping the economy. Initially planned for March, Brexit was pushed back to Halloween and now is not likely to happen before January. Companies are meanwhile shifting investments, creating new supply chains and stockpiling goods to mitigate any damage that would occur from leaving the EU, with or without a deal.

The NIESR estimated that the economy was 2.5 % smaller than it would have been had Britain not voted in 2016 to leave the European Union.

The British government says it plans a different scenario than the one considered by the think tank.

“We are aiming to negotiate a comprehensive free trade agreement with the European Union, which is more ambitious than the standard free trade deal that NIESR has based its findings on,” the Treasury department said in a statement.

The research suggested a no-deal Brexit would cause an even greater loss to the economy, with a 5.6% blow to GDP.

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said the figures “come as no surprise”.

“The Tories’ obsession with Brexit at any cost puts our future prosperity at risk,” he said. “It is unconscionable that any government would voluntarily adopt a policy that would slow economic growth for years to come.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories