Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ukraine’s leader stands firm on bank’s nationalization

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 21, 2019, file photo, then-presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy greets his supporters at his headquarters after the second round of presidential elections in Kvyv, Ukraine. More than two months before the phone call that launched the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s newly elected leader was already worried about pressure from the U.S. president to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has vowed to keep a bank formerly owned by a powerful tycoon in government hands.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy told an investment conference Tuesday that he would not approve any motion to scrap the 2016 nationalization of PrivatBank, which was owned by billionaire Ihor Kolomoyskyi. The Ukrainian president didn’t mention PrivatBank by name but said rumors that he’s going to “give back a bank” to its owner are “not true.”

Zelenskiy, a former comedian, had business dealings with Kolomoyskyi’s media holding during his acting career before he was elected in April. Kolomoyskyi’s return to Ukraine from a self-imposed exile stoked speculation that the decision to nationalize his bank could be reversed.

Zelenskiy’s stance on PrivatBank has been viewed as a litmus test for his administration’s commitment to reforms.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories