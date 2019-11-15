Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ukraine says it’s arrested a top IS commander near Kiyv

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — The Ukrainian Security Service says it has arrested Al Bar Shishani, one of the top commanders in the Islamic State group.

The service, the SBU, said in a Facebook statement Friday that Shishani, a Georgian national, was apprehended near the Ukrainian capital Kiyv. The CIA and the Georgian police participated in the operation, it said.

Since 2012, Shishani had served as a deputy to Abu Omar al-Shishani, the “minister of war” in IS, who was declared dead in 2016.

In 2016, Al Bar Shishani fled to Turkey, and in 2018 arrived in Ukraine, using a fake passport, the SBU said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories