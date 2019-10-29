Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UK police seek 2 brothers in container death case

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Thurrock, South England. The discovery in England of the bodies of 39 people believed to be from China lays bare some crucial but sometimes overlooked facts about China’s development as a rising global power that has elevated hundreds of millions of its citizens to the middle classes. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are searching for two brothers from Northern Ireland as the investigation widens into the deaths of 39 people who were found in a truck container in southeastern England.

Authorities are searching for 40-year-old Ronan Hughes and his 34-year-old brother Christopher Hughes. Both men, who are from Armagh in Northern Ireland, also have ties to the Republic of Ireland.

Both are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said Tuesday that “finding and speaking to the Hughes brothers is crucial to our investigation.

Maurice Robinson, 25, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Few Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories