Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UK police interview US diplomat’s wife about fatal crash

International
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — British police have interviewed an American diplomat’s wife who was involved in a crash that killed a British teenager and have passed their recommendations on to U.K. prosecutors.

Northamptonshire Police interviewed Anne Sacoolas about the crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn in August. His motorcycle collided with a car she was allegedly driving near a British military base used by the U.S. military in southern England. The 42-year-old Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the crash.

She was granted diplomatic immunity. Dunn’s family has launched a campaign seeking its revocation.

President Donald Trump has called what happened “a terrible accident,” noting that the British drive on the left side of the road, while in the United States people drive on the right.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar