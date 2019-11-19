Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Turkey issues warrants for 133 officers over coup links

International
Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 133 military officers over suspected links to the U.S.-based Muslim cleric who is blamed by Ankara for a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that 101 of the suspects were detained in simultaneous raids in 45 provinces for alleged links to Fethullah Gulen’s network.

Police were searching for 32 other suspects.

The agency says 82 of the suspects targeted by the warrants are officers currently serving in the military. They include three colonels, five majors and five lieutenants.

Some 77,000 people have been arrested and around 130,000 others, including military personnel, have been dismissed from state jobs in a government crackdown on Gulen’s network since the coup.

Gulen denies involvement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories