TS Raymond fizzles, heavy rain forecast for Mexico’s Baja

International
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Raymond has fizzled into a remnant low-pressure system over the Pacific off western Mexico and is forecast to likely avoid a direct hit on the resorts of Los Cabos.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm could still dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on southern parts of the Baja California Peninsula, however, threatening dangerous flash floods.

Baja California Sur state’s civil defense department warned of strong rains Sunday from the storm.

The hurricane center said in its final bulletin on Raymond that the storm’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to about 30 mph (45 kph).

The storm’s center was about 275 miles (440 kilometers) south-southwest of the peninsula’s southern tip, and it was heading north at 16 mph (26 kph).

