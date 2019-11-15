Live Now
Tropical Storm Raymond forms in Pacific off western Mexico

International
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Raymond formed Friday in the eastern Pacific off Mexico and strengthened on a forecast track in the direction of the resort-studded Los Cabos area of the Baja California Peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Raymond had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) as of the afternoon. Its center was about 565 miles (915 kilometers) south of the peninsula’s tip and headed toward the north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

The southern part of the peninsula is a popular destination for domestic and international tourists, home to the twin resort cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo.

The hurricane center said Raymond could reach the area late Sunday or early Monday and dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across southern parts of Baja California Sur state, threatening dangerous flooding.

Blanca Jiménez Cisneros, director general of Mexico’s National Water Commission, said Raymond’s first effects, “with intense rains,” would begin to be felt Saturday.

