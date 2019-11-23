Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Over 5,000 rally against 100 German far-right protesters

International
Posted: / Updated:

People take part in a protest rally against the German far-right party NPD in Hannover, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Lower Saxony’s governor Stephan Weil asked people to rally against a protest Saturday by the far-right NPD party, which is marching to intimidate journalists who have reported critically about the nationalist party. (Ole Spata/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — More than 5,000 people followed the call by the governor of a northern German state on Saturday to join rallies against a far-right protest in Hannover.

Lower Saxony’s Stephan Weil had asked people to rally against a protest by the far-right NPD party, which is marching to intimidate journalists who have reported critically about the nationalist party.

“To say it loud and clear: far-right agitation against journalists … and press freedom are an attack on our democracy,” Weil had tweeted earlier.

Hannover police had tried to ban the NPD from protesting, but a court decided late Friday that the far-right protest can go ahead.

Only about 100 far-right protesters showed up for their march while the more than 5,000 counter-demonstrators — among them Governor Weil — rallied in downtown Hannover for press freedom and showed their support for the embattled journalists.

“In Hannover one can see what applies to all of Germany: the neo-Nazis and the fearmongers who agitate against journalists are a minority,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted. “Thanks for everyone who protested peacefully against this dishonorable march.”

The NPD had advertised their march by posting a picture online of a broadcast journalist who has done in-depth reporting about the far-right scene in Germany.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories