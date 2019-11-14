Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Latest: UK won’t name new EU commissioner

International
Posted: / Updated:

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a party rally, as part of General Election campaign trail, in Ilford, Essex, England, Wednesday, Nov. 13,2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s Brexit-dominated election and its impending departure from the European Union (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

With election campaigning in full swing for its Dec. 12 election, Britain has informed its European Union partners that it will not name a new commissioner to the EU’s executive arm despite an obligation to do so.

Britain’s envoy to Brussels, Tim Barrow, sent a letter to EU headquarters informing them of London’s decision.

Barrow’s office said Thursday that “we have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the U.K. should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period.”

London routinely affirms that it wants to respect EU rules and not impede the functioning of the bloc as long as it’s a member.

But the commission’s incoming president has twice written to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding that someone be named. Johnson had previously vowed not to do so.

____

9:35 a.m.

Britain’s Brexit Party has rejected an electoral pact with the ruling Conservatives, saying it will field 300 candidates in next month’s election to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on promises of a clean break with the European Union.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage made the comments Thursday, the final day for candidates to register for the Dec. 12 poll.

Farage has told the BBC his party had forced Johnson “to promise to change direction. What we now have to do is to hold him to account to make sure we get a proper Brexit, and that’s my job.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that Farage rejected a Conservative offer to put up only token opposition in 40 key seats if the Brexit Party would stand aside in other constituencies.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

48°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

47°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
37°F A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

49°F Overcast Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories