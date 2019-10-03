The Latest: Macron visits Paris police HQ after 4 are slain

Armed police officers and soldiers patrol after an incident at the police headquarters after in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. A French police union official says an attacker armed with a knife has killed one officer inside Paris police headquarters before he was shot and killed. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on a knife attack at Paris police headquarters (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron has gone to Paris police headquarters, where an employee armed with a knife killed at least four police officers.

Macron’s office said the president wanted to show solidarity and support toward all police officers and employees. The assailant was shot to death.

The French prime minister, interior minister and Paris prosecutor were also on the scene.

___

2:50 p.m.

A French police union official says four police officers have died in a knife attack carried out by an administrator at the Paris police headquarters. The attacker was shot to death.

Union official Loic Travers said the attack on Thursday appears to have begun in an office and continued elsewhere inside the large compound across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Travers says the motive is unknown, but the employee allegedly responsible for the violence apparently never posed any problems before.

He says he can’t remember an attack on police officers of this magnitude.

__

2:05 p.m.

A French police union official says at least one officer has died in a knife attack inside the Paris police headquarters.

Union official Loic Travers said several officers were injured during the midday attack on Thursday. Another union official had said earlier that two officers were injured, one gravely.

Police say the assailant was shot and killed at the scene. French media are reporting the attacker was an employee.

___

1:55 p.m.

A French police union official says an attacker armed with a knife injured two officers inside Paris police headquarters before he was shot and killed.

Union official Yves Lefebvre said the attack happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the headquarters located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Lefebvre told BFM television that one of the officers was gravely injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear how far inside the building the assailant got before police shot him.

French media say the country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.