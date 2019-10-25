Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Latest: EU envoys agree that Brexit extension is needed

International
Posted: / Updated:

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, on his way to parliament in London, Thursday October 24, 2019. Johnson has announced Thursday that he wants a General Election. (Hollie Adams/PA via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s impending departure from the European Union (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

EU ambassadors have agreed on the principle of granting Britain’s request for another extension to the Brexit deadline but have yet to decide on the length of the new delay.

Speaking Friday after EU ambassadors met with the EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier, European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said ambassadors “have agreed to the principle of an extension” and their work will “continue in the coming days.”

Britain is scheduled to leave the 28-nation bloc on Oct. 31 but has asked for a three-month extension to that deadline.

A European diplomat, speaking anonymously because discussions are ongoing, said EU ambassadors will meet again on Monday to discuss the length of the Brexit extension.

___9:50 a.m.

Britain’s main opposition party says it will block plans for an early election unless Prime Minister Boris Johnson eliminates the possibility of leaving the European Union without an agreement.

Johnson on Thursday said he would give Parliament additional time to debate his EU withdrawal agreement if lawmakers approve a Dec. 12 general election.

Diane Abbott, the Labour Party’s spokeswoman on domestic affairs, says her party won’t vote for an election until the government guarantees there won’t be a no-deal Brexit, because Labour doesn’t trust Johnson.

Abbott told the BBC on Friday that “we want to know that by some mischance we won’t crash out of the EU without a deal, because we’ve said for some time that coming out of the EU without a deal would be absolutely disastrous.”

___

9:45 a.m.

European Union ambassadors are meeting in Brussels to discuss what kind of extension to the Brexit deadline they could propose to Britain.

There is a large consensus among the 27 ambassadors to delay Britain’s scheduled Oct. 31 departure from the bloc after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sealed a new deal with the EU, but they have yet to agree on the length of the extension.

It remains unclear whether an announcement will be made before next week.

Under an amendment passed by British lawmakers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to send a letter to the EU requesting an extension. If it is granted, Johnson plans to ask Parliament to approve an early national election to be held on Dec. 12. He says it’s the only way to break Britain’s Brexit impasse.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories