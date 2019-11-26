Live Now
The Latest: Iraqi officials: Baghdad blasts kill 5

International
Posted: / Updated:

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on developments in Iraq (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Iraqi officials say five people were killed and 13 wounded in three simultaneous explosions across Baghdad.

Officials say the explosions occurred around 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) Tuesday evening.

At least three people were killed and five wounded in an explosion in the southwestern Baiyaa neighborhood. Two were killed and four wounded in the northeastern Shaab City, and four were wounded in Baladiyat, in the southeast.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks. The Islamic State group has carried out scores of bombings in Iraq and still has a presence in some parts of the country despite no longer controlling territory.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

— Samya Kullab and Murtada Faraj in Baghdad

___

1:30 p.m.

Iraqi officials say one protester has been killed and 21 people are wounded amid ongoing clashes with security forces in Baghdad.

Security and hospital officials say the protester died when he was struck with a rubber bullet fired by security forces on Rasheed Street near the strategic Ahrar Bridge.

Protesters are occupying part of three key bridges — Jumhuriya, Ahrar and Sinak — in a standoff with security forces. At least 17 protesters have died in renewed clashes, which kicked off last Thursday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

