Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
The Latest: Iraq officials: 13 killed in south in 24 hours

International
Posted: / Updated:

Mourners and protesters escort the flag-draped coffin of Munir Ali, seen in poster, whose family said was killed during anti-government demonstrations, during his funeral in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan)

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on anti-government protests in Iraq (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Iraqi officials say 13 anti-government protesters have been killed in one of the “worst” days of clashes in southern Iraq.

Security and hospital officials, who requested anonymity in line with regulations, say seven protesters were killed in the southern province of Basra, near the Umm Qasr port.

___

2:25 p.m.

Iraqi officials say 13 anti-government protesters have been wounded by security forces amid ongoing clashes in central Baghdad. In the country’s oil-rich south, demonstrators were seen burning tires, and have cut main roads.

The security and medical officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The clashes in Baghdad’s historic Rasheed Street continued Sunday for a fourth day. So far, 16 people have died and over 100 have been wounded in the latest round of street battles.

Security forces have been using tear gas, rubber bullets and even live ammunition to disperse protesters. At least 342 people have died since demonstrations began Oct. 1.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence encouraged the Iraqi government to show restraint with the protesters, speaking during an unannounced trip to Iraq on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

