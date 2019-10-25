Live Now
Teen breaks into German prison in bid to win back jailed ex

International
FILE-In this March 20, 2018 file photo shows the prison of Vechta, Germany. A teenager has broken into the prison in an attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend. Prison authorities in the northwestern town of Vechta told news agency dpa that the 18-year-old scaled a 4-meter (13-foot) wall a week ago to get to his ex’s window.(Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A teenager has broken into a German prison in an attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend.

Prison authorities in the northwestern town of Vechta told news agency dpa the 18-year-old scaled a 4-meter (13-foot) wall last week to get to his ex’s window.

Prison officials intercepted the man. He refused to climb back down, and the fire service was called to bring him down with a ladder.

It wasn’t clear whether the escapade succeeded in winning back the heart of the young woman, also 18, who had broken up with him by phone. The man is being investigated for trespassing and unauthorized contact with prisoners.

Regional broadcaster NDR reported that the man was half-naked, having taken off many of his clothes to avoid getting caught on barbed wire.

