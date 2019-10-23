Live Now
Syrian Kurd sets self on fire in front of UN refugee office

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say a Syrian Kurdish man set himself on fire in front of the United Nations refugee agency’s headquarters in Geneva.

Police spokesman Silvain Guillaume-Gentil said the man, who was born in 1988 and lives in Germany, set himself on fire with gasoline Wednesday morning. Security guards doused the flames and the man was then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Lausanne that specializes in treating burns.

Police said they do not know if the man left a political message and that his condition is too critical to question him.

Earlier this month, Turkish troops began a military operation in northern Syria against Kurds there, after the U.S. pulled out troops who had partnered with Syrian Kurdish forces in the war against the Islamic State group.

