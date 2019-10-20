Swiss choose new parliament, vote could see Green gains

File—Picture taken July 31, 2009 shows the world largest Swiss flag hanging at the rock face of the mountain Saentis in Schwaegalp, Switzerland, The flag measures 120 meters square and is believed to be the world second largest flag. Tomorrow Aug. 1, Switzerland is celebrating the national holiday. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Voters in Switzerland are electing a new national parliament, with recent polls suggesting that green parties could fare well in a year when environmental concerns have swept across Europe.

The election for the 200 members of the National Council, parliament’s lower house, and 46 members of the Council of States, the upper house, could offer the latest sign of how fears about climate change impact European voting.

Balloting ends at midday Sunday. Most Swiss voters cast ballots by mail.

The wealthy Alpine country of 8.2 million has a stable political landscape, with a broad coalition of parties ranging from the left to the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party — the biggest party in the outgoing parliament — represented in the governing Federal Council. It doesn’t include the two green parties.