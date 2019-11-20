Live Now
Spaniards convicted of rape also sentenced for videoing it

by: Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Two Spaniards who were among a group of five men convicted earlier this year of raping a woman were each sentenced Wednesday to an additional three years and three months in prison for having made videos of the rape with their phones.

A regional court in Pamplona also fined them 5,670 euros ($6,280) for the seven videos and two photographs they made of the rape.

The five, who had a WhatsApp group named “La Manada,” or “The Animal Pack,” were imprisoned for 15 years by the Supreme Court in June for raping an 18-year-old woman during Pamplona’s San Fermin festival in 2016.

The case earned renown because lower courts convicted them of lesser crimes.

Four of the five are also on trial for allegedly sexually abusing another woman in 2016.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the Supreme Court sentenced the men in June, not July.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

