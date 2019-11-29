Live Now
Spain: Sunbathers help migrants arriving to beach by boat

by: Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Sunbathers have assisted two dozen exhausted migrants who arrived by boat to a beach in Spain’s Canary Islands.

The boat landed early Friday at a beach in San Bartolomé de Tirajana on the island of Gran Canaria, one of Spain’s seven Canary Islands located off the northwest coast of Africa.

Television images showed bathers giving the migrants water and food and wrapping them in towels.

Emergency services said the Spanish Red Cross later looked after the migrants — 12 men, eight women and three children — six of whom were treated at a local hospital. None were reported to be in serious condition.

Private Spanish news agency Europa Press said the North African and sub Saharan migrants had been aboard the boat for several days.

