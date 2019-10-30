Live Now
South African police arrest foreigners camped at UN office

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Police in the South African city of Cape Town have used water cannons while dispersing and arresting scores of foreigners who have camped for weeks outside the U.N. refugee agency’s local office.

Some have told local media they seek relocation outside South Africa after a wave of attacks on foreigners in cities earlier this year. People screamed and there were scuffles during Wednesday’s confrontation.

The U.N. refugee agency didn’t immediately respond to questions. Last week, it issued a statement saying “false messages” were being circulated about resettlement and evacuation. It warned of fraudulent requests for fees for resettlement and said its services are free.

Police told the local TimesLIVE website they were helping to execute a court order after a landlord applied to evict people camping in the downtown arcade.

