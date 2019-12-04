Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

South African ex-archbishop Tutu hospitalized for infection

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu smiles as he celebrates his 86th birthday in Cape Town South Africa. The 88-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu has been hospitalized for treatment of what his wife has called a “stubborn infection”, according to a statement released Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wessels, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of what his wife calls a “stubborn infection.”

A statement by their joint foundation Wednesday says the 88-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner has been hospitalized several times for a similar condition over the past few years.

Tutu has been treated for prostate cancer for years. He rarely makes public appearances. He was seen in September during a visit by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with their baby Archie.

Tutu was awarded the Nobel in 1984 for his efforts to end the system of white minority rule, or apartheid, and promote racial reconciliation in South Africa. He has lent his moral stature to causes and campaigns around the world over the years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories