Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Soaring bills: Scientists’ budget blown by texting eagles

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian wildlife group is seeking donations after eagles they were tracking racked up big cellphone bills abroad.

Elena Shnayder of the Center For Wild Animal Rehabilitation said Thursday that the group had fitted young steppe eagles with transmitters programmed to send text messages with their positions four times a day.

The eagles spent summer in a part of Kazakhstan without cellular phone coverage, so the researchers expected a flood of accumulated messages when the birds migrated south. They were expected to pass through Kazakhstan or Russia where a text message is cheap: 2-15 rubles (3-15 cents) each.

Instead, some skirted those areas and didn’t pick up a signal until they reached Iran, where messages cost 49 rubles (75 cents) each — many times what the scientists had budgeted for.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories