Breaking News
Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Snooze cruise: Study sees future for hibernating astronauts

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency says putting astronauts into a state of suspended animation could make it easier to reach other planets.

The agency said Monday that its researchers examined how hibernation would affect the design of a crewed mission to Mars and concluded that it could help to significantly shrink the size of spacecraft.

While slowing down humans’ metabolic rate similarly to the way animals hibernate isn’t possible yet, research team head Jennifer Ngo-Anh says the idea “is actually not so crazy.” She noted that similar methods are already used to save trauma victims.

Challenges include designing the spacecraft to operate largely autonomously while the crew — padded with extra body fat in advance of their trip — sleep through much of the 180-day cruise to Mars.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
42°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories