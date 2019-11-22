Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Serbia president defends minister in plagiarism dispute

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, April 2, 2017 file photo, Sinisa Mali attends a press conference after presidential election in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia’s finance minister faced calls to resign Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 after a university said he plagiarized parts of his Ph.D. thesis. Belgrade University, one of Serbia’s most prestigious places of learning, said in a statement that Sinisa Mali “literally took over texts, or entire paragraphs, from the texts of other authors without listing the names of the authors.” (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has dismissed calls for the resignation of the Balkan country’s finance minister triggered by a university ruling that he plagiarized parts of the doctoral thesis.

Aleksandar Vucic on Friday told Prva TV that Sinisa Mali “is doing an excellent job.” Vucic describes the decision on Mali’s 2013 paper as “deeply political.”

Belgrade University, arguably Serbia’s most prestigious place of learning, on Thursday said Mali “literally took over texts, or entire paragraphs, from the texts of other authors without listing the names of the authors.”

Mali has denied this. He too has suggested the decision is political, adding “I know how hard I’ve worked to be a best student.”

Opponents of Vucic’s populists have called for protests to press for the resignation of Mali, a former mayor of Belgrade.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories