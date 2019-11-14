Live Now
Scottish court frees wanted Catalan ex-politician on bail

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — A Scottish court has ordered bail for a fugitive Catalan former politician whose extradition is sought by Spain on charges of sedition for her role in a secession drive by Catalonia.

The Edinburgh Sheriff Court allowed Clara Ponsatí to go free Thursday while it continues to study Spain’s request.

Ponsatí, a professor at St. Andrews University, Scotland, is one of handful of Catalan political figures who fled Spain following Catalonia’s attempt to declare independence in 2017 following an illegal referendum. She had served in the regional government headed by Carles Puigdemont, who is a fugitive in Brussels.

Ponsatí, 62, is to appear again in court Dec. 12. She may keep her passport.

Nine Catalan politicians and activists received prison terms last month for their roles in the 2017 independence push.

