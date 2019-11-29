Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Russia presents long-awaited domestic violence bill

International
Posted: / Updated:

In this photo taken on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, people hold banners against domestic violence as they attend a rally in Moscow’s downtown, Russia. The rally in support of a widely anticipated domestic violence bill gathered several hundred people. Women’s rights activists have organized a whole series of rallies in recent weeks, urging the authorities to take action in tackling domestic violence, rampant in Russia, where 40% of all violent crimes occur in families. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — A group of lawmakers in the country’s upper house of parliament, mainly from President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, have presented a long-anticipated bill on preventing domestic abuse.

The draft law, released Friday by the Federation Council, gives domestic violence a legal definition and outlines various prevention measures, such as restraining orders.

It comes two years after Russia decriminalized simple assault of family members, which was followed by cases of spousal and parental abuse.

Domestic violence is rampant in Russia, where 40% of violent crimes occur in families.

Women’s rights advocates have actively campaigned for the bill, while conservative groups protested against it, arguing that interfering with family affairs undermines Russia’s “traditional values.”

The bill is expected to be formally submitted to the parliament by the end of the year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories