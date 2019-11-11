Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Romanian president to face former PM in presidential runoff

International
Posted: / Updated:

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, right, speaks next to Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, after exit polls results indicate him as the leader of the presidential race, with up to 40 percent of the votes in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. An election runoff will take place on Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian election authorities say President Klaus Iohannis will face Viorica Dancila, the recently ousted former prime minister, in the Nov. 24 presidential runoff.

The Permanent Electoral Authority said Monday that the center-right Iohannis got 36.9% of the valid votes, while Dancila received 23.4%. A runoff is needed because no one got more than 50% of the votes in Sunday’s first round.

Dan Barna, of the Save Our Romania party, was third with 14.2% support.

The election has been overshadowed by Romania’s political crisis, which recently saw a fourth prime minister take office in less than three years.

Dancila’s Social Democratic government lost a no-confidence vote in October and was replaced last week by a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s National Liberal Party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories