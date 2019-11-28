Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Reward offered for information on German treasure robbery

International
Posted: / Updated:

This photo taken from a video of a CCTV camera shoes a person in black clothes, center, destroying display cases with jewels inside theGreen Vault in Dresden, Germany, early Monday Nov. 25, 2019. Thieves broke into Dresden’s Green Vault early Monday morning, making off with three sets of jewelry from the 18th century that German officials said would be impossible to sell on the open market. (Police Saxony/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities are offering a 500,000-euro ($550,000) reward for information leading to the recovery of 18th century jewels snatched from a unique collection in Dresden or the arrest of the thieves.

A large diamond brooch, a diamond epaulette and other treasures were taken from Dresden’s Green Vault early Monday morning.

Police and prosecutors said in a joint statement Thursday that “we will leave no stone unturned to solve this case.”

A 40-member investigating commission is working on the robbery.

The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories