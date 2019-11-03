Live Now
29 injured as bus from Paris to London flips over in France

PARIS (AP) — A bus headed from Paris to London flipped onto its side in the northern Somme region of France on Sunday, leaving 29 people injured, four of them seriously, authorities said.

The FlixBus that crashed on Sunday on a wet highway was carrying passengers from the U.S., Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Britain and France. The bus was carrying 32 passengers, a statement from the prefecture of the Somme said.

The injured were taken to Amiens Hospital and several other regional facilities, the statement said. A press official, Herve Fosse, said later that most of the injuries weren’t serious and about half weren’t expected to remain hospitalized.

The local gendarmerie on the scene tweeted a photo of the bus on its side, its front window smashed. The prefecture, which represents the state, said the bus left the road near an exit, but provided no further details.

The low-cost FlixBus is headquartered in Germany.

