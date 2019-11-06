Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Putin: New weapons will offer Russia reliable protection

International
Posted: / Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with officials in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The meeting focused on language issues. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia’s new weapons have no foreign equivalents but he insists the country will not use them to threaten anyone.

Speaking during a meeting with senior military officers, Putin said that “we plan to build up our defense capability, commissioning hypersonic, laser and other new weapons systems that other countries don’t have.”

“Yet it’s not a reason to threaten anyone,” he added.

The Russian leader claimed that the new weapons systems are designed exclusively to “ensure our security in view of the growing threats,” and vowed to pursue arms control efforts.

Russia’s relations with the West have plunged to the lowest levels since the Cold War years over the conflict in Ukraine and other disputes.

In 2018, Putin announced an array of new weapons, including a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, a hypersonic glide vehicle, a nuclear-armed underwater drone and a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar