Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Puerto Rico police arrest stepdaughter of woman killed

International
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico have arrested the stepdaughter of a woman killed last month in a drive-by shooting while in her car with her two biological daughters.

Police said Wednesday that 29-year-old Keishla Pérez was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Two other men have already been charged in the case.

It was not immediately clear if Pérez had an attorney.

Hilda Padilla was shot in the head on Sept. 30 in the capital of San Juan. Her daughters, ages 8 and 17, were not injured.

Police have not yet provided a motive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories