Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Portuguese Flamengo coach receives honorary title in Rio

International
Posted: / Updated:

Jorge Jesus, coach of Brazil’s Flamengo parades with the team at their arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Flamengo overcame Argentina’s River Plate 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores final match on Saturday in Lima to win its second South American title. (AP Photo/Ricardo Borges)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro has given an honorary citizen title to Portuguese Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus, days after the club won both the Copa Libertadores and national championship trophies.

Jesus became emotional on Monday as he addressed city officials, talking about how “football in Brazil is culture” and about the long history between Brazil and Portugal.

The coach took over Brazil’s most popular club in June and is widely regarded as responsible for Flamengo’s recent successes. The black-and-red team had not won the Copa Libertadores since the early 1980s, and the national championship trophy since 2009.

Flamengo will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar next month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories