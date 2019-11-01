Live Now
Popular LGBT club in Slovenia capital attacked, no injuries

International
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia say unknown assailants have attacked a popular LGBT club in Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana.

Police say they are treating the incident as a hate crime. Slovenia’s Prime Minister Marjan Sarec and LGBT rights groups have condemned the attack.

The Tiffany Club says the attack took place around 0400GMT Friday, after closing time. They say attackers stormed the building where the club is located, smashing the entrance door and the windows and prompting those still there to barricade themselves in the club interior.

The attackers threatened the staff and visitors and fled the scene once police arrived. No one was injured.

The club is located in a former army barracks that has been turned into an alternative culture venue.

